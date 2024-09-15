Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aptorum Group Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:APM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 11,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. Aptorum Group has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

