Arbitrum (ARB) Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $99.19 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,496,129,217 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.53776811 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1005 active market(s) with $81,375,592.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

