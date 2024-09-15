Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.49). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 127.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

