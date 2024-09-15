Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 40,971 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 465.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 60.1% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 92,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 34,901 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $112.02 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

