Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $1,161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 125,060 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129,324 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.