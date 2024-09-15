ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $20.76 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.47 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

