ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance
Shares of ARR opened at $20.76 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
Further Reading
