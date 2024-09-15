Ascendiant Capital Markets Boosts Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Price Target to $6.00

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Duos Technologies Group stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Duos Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 213.96% and a negative return on equity of 248.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

About Duos Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 150.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52,034 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

