Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Sells $165,089.28 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.