AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 7.5% Higher

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 5,733,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,339,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.