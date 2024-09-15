Astar (ASTR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $435.40 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Astar has a total market capitalization of $435.40 million and $16.77 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Astar alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00259659 BTC.

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,212,591,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,184,583,977 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.