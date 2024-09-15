Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASUR shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,210.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,753.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,181,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 71,495 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Asure Software by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Asure Software by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 73,633 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 745,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 115,256 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.54.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.56 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

