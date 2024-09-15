Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CTO Roi Zion Zahut Sells 14,050 Shares

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 14,050 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $42,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 201,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,571.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aterian Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ATER opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.04. Aterian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 64.24% and a negative net margin of 18.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aterian stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aterian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATER Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Aterian at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

