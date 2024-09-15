Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Plans $0.40 Annual Dividend

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATATGet Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Atour Lifestyle has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atour Lifestyle to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 3.2 %

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. Atour Lifestyle has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.