Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Atrion Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $459.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $809.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.63. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $503.24.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion
Atrion Company Profile
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atrion
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.