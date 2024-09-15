Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $459.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $809.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.63. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $503.24.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

Atrion Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 3.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Atrion by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 12.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atrion by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

