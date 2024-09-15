Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Down 23.6% in August

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 56,400 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.98. 14,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,223. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($14.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by ($7.37). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,639.50% and a negative return on equity of 306.52%. Equities analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
