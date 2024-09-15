Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Aviva Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVVIY opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

