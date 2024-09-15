Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $704.91 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $704.91 million and $13.54 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00007848 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,627,280 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,623,809.0735315 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.74234793 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $14,584,970.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

