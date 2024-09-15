Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Baijiayun Group Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Baijiayun Group stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Baijiayun Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

