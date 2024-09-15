Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Baijiayun Group Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of Baijiayun Group stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Baijiayun Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.
About Baijiayun Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baijiayun Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Baijiayun Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baijiayun Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.