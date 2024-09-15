Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,547,400 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 19,221,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banco BPM Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF remained flat at $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.
About Banco BPM
