Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,547,400 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 19,221,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF remained flat at $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

