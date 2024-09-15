Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,777,561,000 after acquiring an additional 881,992 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 463,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,888,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $3,997,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.25%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

