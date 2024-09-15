BarnBridge (BOND) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00003130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $18.12 million and approximately $508,983.18 worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,710,459 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

