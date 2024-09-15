Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07). 1,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 54,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

Bay Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.50 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.97.

About Bay Capital

Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

