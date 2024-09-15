Beldex Price Hits $0.0539 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $360.11 million and $5.57 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.35 or 0.03952143 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00040558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,180,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,480,144 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.