Bernhard Bruscha Sells 31,630 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $136,641.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,293,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,867,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bernhard Bruscha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $33,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $96,753.96.

Lantronix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth $55,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lantronix by 27.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LTRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

