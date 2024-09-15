BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in August

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BetterLife Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,487. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.23. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

