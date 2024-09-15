Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Oppenheimer

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIOX. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $537.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 0.49. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

