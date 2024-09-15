Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.
About Birks Group
