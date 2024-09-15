Bitcicoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $811,736.77 (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $811,736.77 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

