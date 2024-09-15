BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0400 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $725.10 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,226.39 or 0.99988435 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013484 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,122,601,885 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0400159 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.