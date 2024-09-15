BitShares Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $18,695.58 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

