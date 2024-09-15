BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $11.95 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.