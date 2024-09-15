BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $11.95 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Core Bond Trust
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.