BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,937,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,120.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,023,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,755 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter worth $67,737,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth $67,814,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BINC opened at $53.35 on Friday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $53.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

