BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BIGZ opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 252,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,356,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,582,080.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,526,722 shares of company stock worth $11,207,442 in the last three months.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

