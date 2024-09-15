BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE BTA opened at $10.75 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
