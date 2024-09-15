BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MUI opened at $12.50 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

