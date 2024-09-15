BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MHN stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.