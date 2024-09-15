BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
MHN stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
