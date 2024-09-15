BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MYN stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

