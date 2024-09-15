BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MYN stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

