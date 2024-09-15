BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BUI stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $23.69.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.