BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BUI stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $23.69.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.