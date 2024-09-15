Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $151.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

