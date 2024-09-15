BMO Capital Markets Trims Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price to C$178.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$182.00 to C$178.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$174.93.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

CNR stock opened at C$161.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$158.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$167.41. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.