BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Trading 0.2% Higher

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.40 and last traded at C$11.39. 7,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 9,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.37.

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.