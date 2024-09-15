BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.39

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €63.39 ($69.66) and traded as high as €63.90 ($70.22). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €63.47 ($69.75), with a volume of 2,425,097 shares changing hands.
BNP Paribas Trading Down 0.2 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is €61.89 and its 200-day moving average is €63.50.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BNP Paribas
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.