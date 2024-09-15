boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of GBX 27.13 ($0.35).
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.
