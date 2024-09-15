Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.53. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 2,319,389 shares traded.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $835.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,608,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,646,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 431,861 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 31,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

