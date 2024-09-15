BP (LON:BP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $472.92

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 472.92 ($6.18) and traded as low as GBX 398.90 ($5.22). BP shares last traded at GBX 403 ($5.27), with a volume of 24,959,408 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BP. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.54) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.67) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.50) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 636.67 ($8.33).

The stock has a market cap of £66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,224.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 438.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 472.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. BP’s payout ratio is currently 6,969.70%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 87 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £377.58 ($493.76). In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 429 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($28,050.22). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 87 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £377.58 ($493.76). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,100 shares of company stock worth $4,223,284. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

