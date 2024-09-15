BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Up 30.5% in August

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BWAY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay
BrainsWay Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 74,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,316. The stock has a market cap of $136.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $8.35.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BrainsWay Company Profile
BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BrainsWay
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.