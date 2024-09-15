BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Up 30.5% in August

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

BrainsWay Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 48.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BrainsWay by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 74,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,316. The stock has a market cap of $136.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

