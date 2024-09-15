Breakwater Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

