Breakwater Investment Management Sells 5,139 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Breakwater Investment Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,007,000 after buying an additional 1,015,494 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $50.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

