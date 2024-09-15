Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Down 37.8% in August

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the August 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brera Stock Down 4.1 %

BREA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 14,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Brera has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

