Brett Chenoweth Purchases 39,473 Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Brett Chenoweth purchased 39,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,881.32 ($9,920.88).

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.67%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.